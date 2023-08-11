Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.84.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

