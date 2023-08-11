Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $936.64 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $933.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $889.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

