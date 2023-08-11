Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

