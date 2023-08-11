Brighton Jones LLC Buys 14,263 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 514,124 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after buying an additional 514,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,019.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

