Brighton Jones LLC Buys 267 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000.

NYSEARCA AVGE opened at $61.38 on Friday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

