Brighton Jones LLC Sells 254 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.99. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

