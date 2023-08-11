Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VGLT opened at $59.55 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
