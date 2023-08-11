Brighton Jones LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

