Brighton Jones LLC Sells 86 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,124 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,597 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $166.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

