Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after buying an additional 760,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $184.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

