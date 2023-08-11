Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 1,681 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

