Brighton Jones LLC Has $302,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $347.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.57 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.86.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,052 shares of company stock worth $9,917,188. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

