Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,396,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,901,000 after buying an additional 1,003,434 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,628,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,364,000 after buying an additional 553,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 671,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after buying an additional 260,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.50 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

