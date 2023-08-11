Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.10 and its 200 day moving average is $192.63. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $147.64 and a twelve month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

