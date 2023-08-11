Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after buying an additional 161,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after buying an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

