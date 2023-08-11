Brighton Jones LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,806,000 after acquiring an additional 279,142 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

