Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.