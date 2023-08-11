Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $189.10 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.56. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

