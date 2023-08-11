Brighton Jones LLC Has $377,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,831 shares of company stock worth $2,935,911. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Eaton stock opened at $216.93 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

