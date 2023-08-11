Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Reduced by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.