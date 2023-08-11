Brown Advisory Inc. Has $20.03 Million Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of REX American Resources worth $20,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 193.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,914 shares of company stock worth $277,207 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $212.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. Research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

