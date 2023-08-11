MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of MillerKnoll worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 13,584 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $956.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

