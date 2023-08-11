Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,286 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 556.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $842.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $865.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

