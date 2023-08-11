Metis Global Partners LLC Has $708,000 Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NVR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,830 shares of company stock worth $78,664,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $6,119.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,154.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,707.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $123.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

