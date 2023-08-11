Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,330 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

