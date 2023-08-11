Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $220.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day moving average of $213.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.