Brown Advisory Inc. Has $20.15 Million Stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $49,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares in the company, valued at $567,143,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

FWRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FWRG

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.