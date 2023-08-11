Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $273,045,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,330,000 after buying an additional 793,999 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

