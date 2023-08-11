CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

NYSE CNHI opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

