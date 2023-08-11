Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 32,126 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $28,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,299,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,352,000 after buying an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

