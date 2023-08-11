Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

