Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 689.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,528 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 726,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 350.4% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,061,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,647,000 after acquiring an additional 825,755 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $18,115,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

UBER stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

