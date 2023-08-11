Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 23,791 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,455,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,791 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $26,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOW

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.