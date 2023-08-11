Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after acquiring an additional 945,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,219.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,786,000 after acquiring an additional 925,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.33.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

