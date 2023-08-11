Metis Global Partners LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,096,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 44.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,131,000 after purchasing an additional 950,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Mosaic stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

