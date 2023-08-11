Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,420 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Gentex worth $27,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

