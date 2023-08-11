Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2,605.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

