Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 830,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after buying an additional 191,918 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.