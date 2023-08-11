Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

International Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.