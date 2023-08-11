Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 10,924 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 103.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.64 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

