Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $387.81 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

