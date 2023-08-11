Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,455 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 184.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

