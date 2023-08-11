Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of SWKS opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

