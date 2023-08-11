Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

