TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,469,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE TTE opened at $63.32 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
