West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $400.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $408.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,494 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,329. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

