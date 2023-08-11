Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $82,606,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,946,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.96. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

