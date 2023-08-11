Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $201.40 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

