NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 453.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $108,956,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

