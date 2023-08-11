Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 54,169 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,169 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $29,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,859,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 34,304.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 48,712 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

